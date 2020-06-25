School reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers

The Oyo State government has commenced training for teachers from all local government universal basic education authorities ahead of the June 29 resumption for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 students on the basic procedures for the handling COVID-19 in schools.

Executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, revealed that the training on ‘Reopening of Schools’ is part of the state government’s pre-opening mandate.

He added that the training is targeted at getting participants prepared ahead of any possible identification of coronavirus case, with a view to ensuring that teachers and pupils remain safe while in schools.

“The workshop is expected to equip participants with necessary knowledge on COVID-19 and how to manage it during these trying times among pupils. Let me add that the workshop has representation from each zone in the state and is aimed at ensuring the safety of children and teachers in the state,” he said.

Adeniran further said, “Asking only Primary 6 pupils to return to school is strategic. Each school is spacious enough to contain all Primary 6 pupils in the state. So, there is actually no cause for alarm.”

He also added that Oyo SUBEB would look into constituting an advisory board to complement the efforts of the state government on combating COVID-19, while every school has been mandated to adhere to all precautionary measures during this period.

Dr. Adeniran said that with the threat of coronavirus pandemic and the need for pupils to return to schools, it was imperative for the state government to train teachers who would be in regular touch with the pupils on how to interact, while they also ensure their safety.

“To contain the spread of the disease in schools, Oyo State government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has deployed trainers who will train teachers. These trained teachers will in turn train their colleagues on precautionary measures and how to manage each pupil after the long stay at home,” Adeniran added.

Adeniran said that the Oyo SUBEB has distributed face masks to all non-teaching and teaching staff across all local government universal basic education authorities in the state.

This, he said, is part of the board’s precautionary measures to prepare every worker for the task ahead. He said each school will provide hand washing basins and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story

APC, PDP Scramble For Yoruba Land

THERE is a gradual buildup to replicatiing the 2003 scenario that existed in the South-West. It will be recalled that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 1999, had mustered all resources towards routing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the main opposition party from Yoruba land. Leading the PDP forces … Read Full Story

If Igbo Don’t Get Presidency In 2023… —Ezeife

I want to restate my position clearly. Nobody will just dash anybody the presidency. As it is, there is a rotation for north/south. So far, the north has dominated the presidency. But it has come to the south too. The west from the south has produced president. The South-South from the south has produced president… Read Full Story