School closure: Nasarawa govt to revoke operational licences of erring private schools

The Nasarawa State Government has threatened to withdraw the operational approval for any private school caught violating the lockdown order by reopening schools for all category of students.

Mr Usman Abu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lafia.

”It has come to the notice of the ministry that some proprietors of private schools have sent messages to parents/guardians to send their children/wards in all classes back to school as from Monday.

”The message by the proprietors has contradicted the directive of the government that only Senior Secondary School (SSS) three students are allowed to resume school for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

“On no account should any school, public or private, invite students in classes other than SS3 to resume school for now.

“To ensure compliance, the Ministry has already constituted a task force to monitor the situation and any school found wanting will have approval for its operation withdrawn without hesitation,” Abu warned.

He, therefore, advised all management of all the secondary schools to adhere strictly with this directive to avoid any problem.

NAN reports that the Nasarawa State Government directed that schools would be reopened for only SSS 3 students to enable them to prepare for their final examinations scheduled for Aug. 17.

(NAN).

