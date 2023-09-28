An Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old scavenger, Kabiru Hamisu, to two months imprisonment for attempted stealing.

The Judge, Yusuf Adamu sentenced Hamisu after he pleaded guilty for attempted stealing and begged for leniency.

Adamu however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that the convict was caught by policemen attached to Karu police station when he was sighted jumping into a building opposite the water board, Karu Abuja.

Osho said during a police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

