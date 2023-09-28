The United States Consulate-General in Nigeria has emphasised the need for a credible Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Bayelsa Governorship election for November 11, 2023.

Chief Mike Ervin, from the Consulate’s Political Economic Section, stated during his recent visit to Yenagoa that they were monitoring activities in the state ahead of the November 11 governorship election and expected it to be peaceful and credible.

Ervin said the delegation was in the state to monitor the activities because the United States was a partner of the Nigerian government in the conduct of elections.

He said, “As you well know, the United States is a fundamental partner of the Nigerian government in the conduct of elections.

We are friends, and we learn from one another when it comes to democracy and how it can thrive.

“We are also here to see how Bayelsa is experiencing democracy at work.

We want to know how things are going in your state and to also give you our good wishes for a peaceful election.

We expect that the democratic process will reflect the will of the people on November 11.

“We will continue to be partners of INEC, and we look forward to a very healthy democratic day in a number of weeks.”

Responding, Governor Douye Diri said his administration was open to partnering with the international community to advance democracy through a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in the state.

He said his expectation going into the November 11 election was that the will of the people would prevail and not be truncated by unknown forces.

The Bayelsa helmsman noted that he is in the governorship contest not only because of the constitutional provision but also because he wants his vision and plans for the state to materialise.

He, however, expressed concern over security intelligence about his opponents, particularly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, and his role in the crisis bedevilling the Nembe-Bassambiri community in a bid to subvert the will of the people during the election.

His words: “I believe that your coming will motivate us and add to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria and in our state.

“My government is of the Peoples Democratic Party, and our key opponents are from the APC and the Labour Party. Of course, there are other parties.

But all we want as a government is a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

“Like you rightly said, the will of the people should prevail, and they should be able to elect who they want.

“But our worry is about the kind of security intelligence we are getting and also the street intelligence about our opponents, particularly of the APC, who was a former governor.

We have seen signs of insecurity in Nembe-Bassambiri, where he is from. It is like a repeat of what happened in the 2019 election.”

Also on the delegation were the Political Officer (Niger Delta), Jordan Lachance, and the Political Specialist, Arnold Abulime.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…