Scarcity: Ekiti govt threatens to close down filling stations hoarding fuel

The Ekiti State Government has warned that any fuel station found hoarding premium motor spirit (petrol) in the state will be closed down and charged accordingly.

The Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Omoleye, gave the warning in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday during an enforcement exercise at some fuel stations within Ado- Ekiti metropolis.

Omoleye, accompanied by executives of the Petroleum Products Regulation and Consumer Protection Agency (PPRCPA) led by its chairman, Peter Adekunle, also urged residents to desist from panic buying due to the volatile nature of petrol and the weather.

He assured residents of the government’s commitment to their wellbeing and would resist any move, ” to bring about discomfort and hardship on the people of the state.”

According to him, “People should not engage in panic buying, they should not keep the fuel as this is the time of the dry season. The government will continue to put in place an effective mechanism that will guarantee and ensure that people’s means of livelihood are not distorted by the scarcity.”

The Chairman Ekiti state petroleum taskforce Adekunle in an interview expressed optimism that the issue would soon be resolved, urging residents not to patronize black marketers.

Some of the motorists who spoke called on the government to intensify on the enforcement exercise by deploying more petrol taskforce officers across the state, accusing the independent petrol marketers of hoarding the product.

