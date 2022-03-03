Abia: Gunmen kill ex-PDP women leader, daughter, two others in Ohafia LG

Gunmen have killed a former PDP Women Leader, Madam Ucha Kalu Ndukwe; her first daughter, Chibuzor Ndukwe and two others – Ndubuisi Ndukwe and Kalu Umah – in Amangwu community in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

They were killed on Tuesday while sources told Tribune Online that the daughter had just returned home from Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Ohafia LGA, Dr Okorafor Ukiwe, said the next daughter of the deceased woman, Madam Ndukwe, is receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to him, “she has just been operated on to remove the bullets in her body.”

He further stated the suspects were angered that the woman, a food vendor was against their activities in the community, adding “they burnt the shop down, came to her house and gunned her down and when two of her daughters came out, they (gunmen) shot them.”

However, a community source said that the gunmen had been questioned about their mission in the community before they burnt down properties, including that of the late Madam Ndukwe, on Monday, February 28, 2022.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“They traced madam Ndukwe to her house the next day, Tuesday and killed her along with her daughter and her next daughter who was also shot managed to crawl out and was later taken to the hospital.

“When they came back and did not see the body of the third victim, they set the house on fire while the corpses were still there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LG chairman, Dr Ukiwe, said he has set up a committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the violent attack.

In a press statement, his Special Assistant, New Media and Communication, Prosper Onuoha, said: “The chairman during a visit to the only survivor of the attack at the hospital, sympathised with the families of the deceased and promised that the council will ensure everything is done for the quick recovery of the surviving victim.”

The police have confirmed the incident.