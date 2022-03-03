Four burnt to death in Kogi road crash

Four persons have been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred between Ohono and Akpanya along Lokoja-Abuja road under Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the accident happened on Thursday at about 7 am when an 18 seater bus lost control while returning from Lagos to Kano State.

Three of the accident dead victims according to residents in the small communities are uniform men while other passengers in the vehicles were rescued with burns in their bodies through combined efforts of the people.

As of the time of filing this report, the 18 seater bus is still burning while officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) were seen at the scene of the incident.

It was however gathered that this is not the first time accidents have been happening in that same spot as many lives have been lost due to the bad nature of the road.

The Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Solomon Agure confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

“Is a night journey. In the early morning of today, between 6:30 am to 7 am, there was a tanker that was parked by the roadside and the vehicle lost control and hit the tanker and later went into flame” he said.

Agure advised motorists to avoid night journeys saying, “God who created us knows why he created day and night. The vehicle is coming from Lagos at the night. Because for you to be around Jamata bridge, Akpayan road at that early hours means you drove throughout the night. Drivers should avoid stressing themselves by driving at night to avoid accidents on our roads.”

