Saying no to electoral violence

Letters
By Jude Chibudum
Electoral violence has continued to be a major setback for our electoral system. This has affected us so much that the progress that we are expected to have been made as a nation in the gains of a democratic setup has continuously eluded us. Since 1999, the road to political offices has been tainted by bloodletting, maiming and other acts that are inimical to our humanity. This is not the way to go; we must collectively rise up and stop these madness.

Like every four years, the next elections have been scheduled for 2023. Our political elite have made their trade known in the last few months. The politicking and the heating up of the polity have been particularly very interesting. Yet, we are however worried by the language employed by some of the gladiators. It must be reiterated that no election is worth the life of any citizen.

If people are only after the desire to lead and govern, then why spill the blood of those that they wish to govern? The world has gone past such barbarity and we must say no to such in Nigeria. This country belongs to us all and we must strive to ensure that we safe-guard its existence. We are witnessing a very formidable enemy in banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and terrorism, this is however for us to disallow whatever would further break our ranks as a nation. In the forthcoming election in 2023, we must unite and say no to electoral violence.

 

Jude Chibudum, Kwara State.

Comments

