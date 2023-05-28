Ahead of his second term inauguration into office, scheduled to holds May 29, 2023 at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Obalende, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his new official portrait.

The new portrait shows Governor Sanwo-Olu in a traditional white Agbada, with a carton brown handmade cap with blue stripes that has become his brand identity.

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, who is the new Media Adviser to the governor, disclosed this in a signed statement, copy of which was made available on Sunday to newsmen, saying that the new portrait was expected to be hung in all government and non-government offices across the state from Monday, May 29, 2023.

According to the statement, “The new portrait is a departure from the previous one where the governor wears a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.”

“The portrait was photographed by ace photographer Ademola Olaniran, who brought his depth of professionalism and creativity into the finished work,” the governor’s aide said.

He, however, said that the portrait can also be found on all the official social media handles of Governor Sanwo-Olu, that of Lagos State Government as well as the websites.

