Sanwo-Olu to mark one-year in office with commissioning of projects

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who would be attaining one-year in the office on May 29, 2020, will commemorate the event with by commissioning a number of housing, education, transportation and road projects, starting with a statewide address.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Sunday in a statement made available from his office, saying the week-long ceremonies would see the governor embark on virtual and on-site commissioning of those projects, in fulfilment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.

This was just as Omotoso asserted that Governor Sanwo-Olu considered it essential to render an account of his service to Lagosians since he was voted into office a year ago.

According to the commissioner, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit Ikorodu to commission the 360 units Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate, and Lekki to perform the launching of the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

“In the Education Sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

“The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun– Ajido– Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office,” Omotoso said.

“However, prior to May 29, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State,” he added.

The commissioner, however, said that the anniversary commemorative events were instructively low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring: “This is not a time to engage in any elaborate celebrations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story