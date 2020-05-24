COVID-19: Polo group reaches out in solidarity to essential workers

In a bid to support the efforts of the Federal and Lagos State governments to cater to the needs of Nigerians most vulnerable to the economic impact of the COVID-19 scourge, a delegation from Polo Limited distributed food items and essential commodities to the families of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force resident at the Ikeja Police College.

The initiative by the lifestyle company is in alignment with its multi-level approach geared at providing assistance to frontline workers whose livelihood have been affected by the various lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State.

Speaking during the visit, John Obayuwana, Managing Director of the group, expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts to enforce the National Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines to members of the society on how to contain the contamination and spread of the coronavirus disease.

Mr Obayuwana called out to other business entities operating in the region to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility obligations to society at large by also reaching out to members of the community most hit by the crisis.

In a statement to the Lagos State government, the Group’s Executive Director, Ms Jennifer Obayuwana, commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity as a whole.

Receiving the donations, Welfare and Women Leader, Mrs A. Ofem of the Police Quarters, expressed her gratitude to the Polo Luxury team for their thoughtfulness, support and encouragement, stating that such a loving gesture would strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast in their efforts to continue to maintain law, order and security in the country despite the scourge.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story