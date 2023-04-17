Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to further develop relationships and build partnerships with the Norwegian government and companies in the area of energy, infrastructure and technology to create a thriving economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this pledge on Monday when he received the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, and her entourage, on a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said his government was committed to ensuring clean energy, providing infrastructure, and investments in the technology, health, and educational sectors to ensure that Lagos State can continue to remain resilient.

This was just as he disclosed that the state had been pushing itself to tackle all its challenges, especially the ones that had affected its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the years and appreciated Lagosians for believing in his administration.

“We have created an economy where investment is real, where there is the ease of doing business, both local and foreign, and they can believe in the stability of the state.

Yes, we are sub-national, but we want to continue to remain the destination of choice for investors.

“So, we are open to investments in new areas, especially in technology, which is one area, in which we know that all the unicorns have a career in Lagos. We want to become the destination, where people can come and sort resources in terms of the skills that are required,” the governor said.

“We know that Norway, Finland and few others were the powerhouse for technology at a time but Nigeria also, especially Lagos, wants to develop that capability that we must be big, large and technology companies require young people who can actually come here and take charge.

“These are some of the economic drivers that we will see and we will continue to push in the next couple of years for our government so that the city can continue to remain resilience, forward-looking, and a safe home for all of the residents, citizens, and international markets and audience,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated Huitfeldt for congratulating him on his re-election victory, and thanked every Lagosians for believing in his administration and giving him the democratic power to run for another four years.

“We are happy that at the end of the (gubernatorial) elections, the voice of the people, especially Lagosians was very loud and clear, and they gave us an overwhelming majority. It wasn’t an election in which anybody was in doubt. It was indeed a landslide victory; thanks to every Lagosian for believing in us again and giving us the constitutional and democratic power to run for another four years. We feel very humble,” he said.





Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, earlier in his remark, also reinstated her country’s support and cooperation toward Energy Transition Plan in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos.

“We are trying to do our best to support and improve the cooperation between the two countries in the area of Green Transaction. We will like to contribute to your action plan. We are looking forward to more business opportunities and areas we can collaborate with you,” she said.

She also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on re-election in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Huitfeldt was accompanied by Norway’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kuit Eiliv Lein; Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vebjorn Dysvik; Norwegian Consul General in Nigeria, Taofik Adegbite; Deputy Director, Ms. Nini Halle; Senior Adviser, Ms. Ane Lunde and other top government officials from Norway.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE