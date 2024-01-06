Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the multiple award-winning actor and producer, Funke Akindele, for breaking Nollywood box office record with the outstanding performance of her latest movie, titled “A Tribe Called Judah,” which recently grossed over N1 billion at the cinema.

The governor expressed his admiration, stating that the movie’s success affirms Lagos as truly the home of entertainment, creativity, culture, and arts.

Governor Sanwo-Olu conveyed his praise in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

He emphasized that Akindele’s latest movie, A Tribe Called Juddah, once again demonstrates Funke’s uncommon talent and substantial contribution to the world of theatrical and artistic magic, bringing pleasure to millions of Nigerians and Africans.

The governor, acknowledging the hardworking individuals in the creative industry, assured that the Lagos State government would continue celebrating them for making the state the pride of Africa. Sanwo-Olu applauded Akindele, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, for her remarkable achievement and encouraged her not to rest on her laurels, emphasizing that the future holds even brighter prospects.

“We have witnessed confirmation that our dear state remains the hub of entertainment, leisure, creativity, and tourism in the West African sub-region. Funke Akindele and her colleagues in the creative industry have showcased to the world that Nollywood resides in Lagos. I congratulate her for this great feat and urge her not to rest on her laurels as the future remains promising,” said the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further affirmed that the achievements of Akindele and other filmmakers in December alone have heightened the conversation about how the creative sector, including movies, music, and fashion, contributes to the diversification of the nation’s economy. He expressed pride in Lagos being at the forefront of this transformation.

In addition to Akindele’s success, Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, producers of “Malaika” and “Ada Omo Daddy” movies, for providing Lagos residents and Nigerians with a remarkable cinematic experience during the Yuletide period.

