Fuad Kayode Laguda has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 3 bye-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

The chairman of the primary election committee, MrYusuf Yakubu, declared Laguda the winner of the bye-election with 20 votes, surpassing three other candidates who polled zero votes.

The other contestants include former two-term members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Lawal, Raheem Owokoniran, and Jamila Omobolanle.

Laguda, who is the anointed candidate of the erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Chief of Staff to the president, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, emerged victorious in a primary held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

The bye-election was conducted to fill the vacuum created following the resignation of Hon. Gbajabiamila as a member of the 10th House of Representatives, as he took up an appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Laguda described his victory as a triumph for the entire constituency while promising to follow in the footsteps of the former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his style of representation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE