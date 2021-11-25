Sanwo-Olu commissions 480 housing units at Ibeshe

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, commissioned 480 Housing Units of LagosHOMS at Ibeshe, describing the housing units as a modern residential estate dedicated to the well-being of the good people of the state.

The governor, who also performed the Ground Breaking Ceremony of LagosHOMS Ibeshe Phase 11, said that his administration had created 17,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs through the construction work in various housing schemes across the state.

According to him, the various housing projects have direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, while unveiling another set of 480 homes delivered through direct budgetary allocation, said that every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people, adding that a decent home enhances the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing.

He argued that a decent home has a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living, adding that it was in acknowledgement of this fact that his administration considered housing development to be a priority on its agenda.

The governor pointed out that provision of housing remained one of the mandates of his administration, which it had been addressing for the past two years, saying that the commissioning ceremony was clear testimony and an indication of fulfilment of electoral promises.

He maintained that the provision of more housing facilities in urban, suburban and rural areas is part of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, saying housing falls under the Pillar M-making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

“I wish to say that in the past two and half years, we have been earnestly addressing the huge housing deficit in the state. It is important to note that the gap in supply and demand of homes is not peculiar to Lagos State.

“Accommodation deficit is a challenge associated with all urban cities in the world. The situation in Lagos is however challenging because of the population growth rate of the state. The massive migration of people from all over the federation to Lagos State places great pressure on the available housing facilities.

“In order to cope with this trend, the state government regards it as a duty to keep on building more homes to take care of the increasing housing needs of its residents. About five weeks ago, we commissioned an Estate of 100 homes constructed through a joint venture in Lekki. Today, we are here again to release another set of 480 homes delivered through direct budgetary allocation.

“In utilizing these two strategies of partnership with the private sector and budgetary allocation, we have been able to deliver 13 (thirteen) major housing schemes all over the state.

“We are still counting because we are still at work in a number of housing construction sites all over the state. Apart from the one being commissioned today, three schemes are virtually ready and awaiting commissioning at Sangotedo, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa,” he said.

“In terms of job creation, through the construction work in our various housing schemes, the state has been able to create 17000 direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the state.

“Other forms of indirect economic activities in form of food vending at sites, transportation for work gangs and other related undertakings also amounts to 18000 indirect jobs for the informal sector,” he added.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu hinted that his administration would have delivered a total of 7000 homes to the people of Lagos by it would be marking the third anniversary.

This was just as he said the state government was also embarking on a partnership with the private sector to provide more housing needs of the people, positing that private sector involvement in housing development was vital to a robust housing delivery policy.

“Within this location, there is also a joint venture housing scheme which is being constructed in collaboration with a private investor. This is just one of the partnership efforts of this administration. There are still other joint venture schemes at Ijora-Badia, Tolu-Ajegunle, Lekki and Ajah to mention a few. By involving the private sector, the state is widening the home provision net and opening the door wider for more homeownership opportunities,” he said.

On Phase II of the Ibeshe Housing Scheme, which foundation for the construction was being laid, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the housing scheme would yield a total of 192 two-bedroom flats with supporting infrastructure which will include a network of roads, drainage system, car park, electricity and water reticulation system.

The State’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the commissioning ceremony showed, beyond all doubt, the readiness of the present administration to drive with great vigour, an all-round development of the state.

The commissioner said that the estate which was constructed through budgetary allocation is located close to the shoreline thereby making it a choice residential scheme, assuring that with 480 new homes of various categories in this neighbourhood, the socio-economic indices of the area were bound to improve.

“May I also recall that recently the governor was also at Lekki to commission the Bayview Estate, a housing scheme which was constructed through joint venture/ partnership with private developers.

“The fact that he is here again today to release to the good people of the State another housing scheme while conducting the commencement of another scheme is a signal that the development of the State of Excellence is a continuous work,” the commissioner said.

“It is worthy of mention that housing development comes under the pillar of making Lagos a 21st Century economy in the THEMES Agenda. Based on this policy thrust, the state government has been working on the completion of all the housing schemes initiated but left unfinished by previous administrations in the state,” he added.

Akinderu-Fatai, however, commended the management and staff of LSDPC as well as the former MD/CEO, Arc. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, for a job well done on the scheme, saying that with the expertise and experience deployed, the allottees of the estate were assured of its safety and durability.

Sanwo-Olu commissions 480 housing units at Ibeshe