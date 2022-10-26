Sanwo-Olu commissions 3 new fire stations, upgrades Fire Service Headquarters, Alausa

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated three new fire stations and upgraded the Fire Service Headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

The three newly constructed fire stations are at Ebute Elefun in Lagos Island, Oniru and Ajegunle, with the Oniru and Ajegunle fire stations commissioned virtually by the governor.

The remaining three stations slated for inauguration before May 2023 are cited at Ijede, Kosofe and Ijegun.

Speaking during the commissioning at Ebute Elefun fire station, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the projects were borne out of an urgent need to address the challenges facing “a growing state such as ours.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, a fire outbreak is an emergency that can only be prepared for, saying that the time, speed and scale at which it will happen cannot be pre-determined and, therefore, “response time is critical as it can make a lot of difference between life and death.”

“Two years ago, a performance assessment study of all First Responders was carried out where gaps responsible for limiting the effectiveness of their response to emergencies were identified. Our response to these identified gaps was not only proactive but very strategic as we developed a road map that will address them and reposition the agencies for optimum performance.

“Specifically, one of the challenges identified was the inadequate fire stations for a growing state such as ours. As we all know, a fire outbreak is an emergency that can only be prepared for, but the time, speed and scale at which it will happen cannot be pre-determined. This is where response time is critical as it can make a lot of difference between life and death.

“Therefore, to enable Fire Responders to reduce the distance and overcome other unplanned encumbrances on the way to the fire scene, the idea of having at least one fire station in each of the twenty Local Government Areas of the state was conceived.

“To this end, contracts for the construction of six new fire stations in different parts of the state were awarded. Three out of these six fire stations that have been completed along with their headquarters are being commissioned and handed over today. The remaining three stations at Ijede, Kosofe and Ijegun will be completed and delivered before May 2023.

“Lagos State as an emerging smart city, with diverse opportunities such as a highly mobile and productive population that is still increasing; growing economy with multi-billion naira businesses and investments; enchanting places and many public assets; require protection through deliberate disaster mitigation and emergency management strategies that are realistic and comprehensive.

“We are convinced that the construction of new fire stations will allow quicker response to the scene of emergencies within their specific area of coverage because proximity or nearness of fire stations to incident locations is very crucial to rescue and safety operations. With the new facilities, firemen will get to the theatre of operations in record time.

“Moreover, the earlier the fire is attacked, the lesser the damage it will have on people and property. This is why these newly constructed stations will lead to a considerable reduction in losses associated with fire outbreaks and eventual discomfort suffered by our people. In addition, they are investments in the safety and well-being of residents and those who come into the State to work or do business,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor posited that the new fire stations and the newly upgraded headquarters would complement the rehabilitation and upgrading of 13 existing fire stations, which, he said had brought considerable improvement in the structure and working conditions of personnel who were on duty every day.

He said the state government efforts have enthroned an operational environment that provided the necessary ambience, comfort and support that would ensure optimal performance of firemen in the state.





“These interventions will further consolidate the position of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency as a leading firefighting outfit in Nigeria,” he noted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, enjoined Lagosians, especially those living around the locations of the new stations and upgraded Fire Station, to take ownership of them and ensure their protection from attack or damage.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday assured that his administration would continue to support the state Emergency Responders System in order to reduce the casualty figures and losses resulting from disasters.

The governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a Symposium themed “Emergency Systems And the Economy: Impact and Opportunities”, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said this would further boost investors’ confidence and consolidate the state’s position as being investment friendly.

“For a state with an estimated population of over twenty million people, host to industrial, commercial and economic activities, which translates to multi-billion naira investments, as well as the most urbanised cosmopolitan in the West African sub-region, the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives and properties in terms of emergency response and management is quite herculean,” he said.

While appreciating the governor, the Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal, recalled that the kingdom and its environs had for a long time depended on an emergency response from the fire stations located in Chevron and Marina respectively.

The monarch said with the fire stations now cited in the area, a prepared community can make a huge difference during emergencies and help save lives, adding: “We stakeholders and partners, will continue to play a key role towards keeping our community safe and secure.”

“For a long time, the Iru Kingdom and its environs have had to depend on the emergency response from the fire stations located in Chevron and Marina respectively.

“It is for this reason I want to thank Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu for approving the construction of a modern fire station in Iru and utilizing this land that was bequeathed to the Lagos State Government by my late predecessor, HRM Oba, (Dr.) Idowu Abiodun Oniru (JP), Akiogun II in 2011,” he said.

“A prepared community can make a huge difference during emergencies and help save lives. We, stakeholders and partners, will continue to play a key role towards keeping our community safe and secure,” he said.

The monarch appealed to individuals and corporate entities within the entire area to adopt and support the public facility, as well as others to sustain and maintain them as this is essential to ensure longevity and continued service.

