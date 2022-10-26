Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn

At the end of equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, the domestic bourse index advanced by 0.16 per cent to close at 44,859.78 basis points amid sustained positive investor sentiment.

Consequently, the year-to-date gain of the NGX ASI rose to 5.02 per cent despite having negative market breadth of 19 losers as against 12 gainers.

Given the positive trading session, equities investors at the local bourse, therefore, earned N60.97 billion as the market capitalization settled at N24.43 trillion as against an opening of N24.39 trillion.

Notably, stocks such as Multiverse, Geregu, Fidelity, BUA Cement and United Bank for Africa were the toast of investors on Wednesday as their respective share prices rose by 10.00 per cent, 5.45 per cent, 3.26 per cent,, 2.64 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was impressive as out of the five indices tracked, three closed in the green zone; the NGX Insurance index, NGX Oil/Gas index, and the NGX Industrial index rose by 0.92 per cent, 0.32 per cent, and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, the NGX Banking index and the NGX Consumer Goods index declined by 0.93 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

However, market activity came in weak with total deals and volume decreasing by 5.85 per cent and 41.26 per cent, respectively, to 3,187 trades and 93.51 million units.

In terms of volume, Geregu was the most active stock, with 12.79 million shares worth N1.29 billion changing hands in 78 deals.

