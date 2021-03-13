Sanwo-Olu approves restructuring of Works ministry, appoints 2 new perm secs

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the restructuring of the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure by re-establishing the Office of Works and Office of Infrastructure.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the restructuring of the ministry was necessitated by the volume of work ahead of the present Administration and the need to implement relevant structural reviews that would facilitate faster attainment of government’s policy objectives.

Besides, Muri-Okunola said the governor had also approved the appointment of two permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service to oversee the two newly created offices.

According to him, Arc. Adebayo Ayodeji Odusanya would serve as Permanent Secretary Office of Works, while Engr. Rotimi Idowu Thomas, would serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure.

“Further to the development, Mr. Governor has also approved the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service. They are; Arc. Adebayo Ayodeji Odusanya, who would serve as Permanent Secretary Office of Works, and Engr. Rotimi Idowu Thomas, who would serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure.

“The new appointments are consequent upon the retirement of Engr. Olujimi Nunayon Hotonou who, until his retirement on 9th March 2021, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure.

“The new Permanent Secretaries would be sworn-in at a later date,” the statement said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE