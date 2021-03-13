Sanwo-Olu approves restructuring of Works ministry, appoints 2 new perm secs

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Sanwo-olu, Hamzat, Tribunal
L-R: Mr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Deputy Governor-elect; Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor-elect; Mr Demola Seriki, APC chieftain, on Tuesday signing a response to two gubernatorial electoral petitions filed against APC at a tribunal in Ikeja

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the restructuring of the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure by re-establishing the Office of Works and Office of Infrastructure.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the restructuring of the ministry was necessitated by the volume of work ahead of the present Administration and the need to implement relevant structural reviews that would facilitate faster attainment of government’s policy objectives.

Besides, Muri-Okunola said the governor had also approved the appointment of two permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service to oversee the two newly created offices.

According to him, Arc. Adebayo Ayodeji Odusanya would serve as Permanent Secretary Office of Works, while Engr. Rotimi Idowu Thomas, would serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure.

 "The new appointments are consequent upon the retirement of Engr. Olujimi Nunayon Hotonou who, until his retirement on 9th March 2021, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure. 

“The new appointments are consequent upon the retirement of Engr. Olujimi Nunayon Hotonou who, until his retirement on 9th March 2021, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure.

“The new Permanent Secretaries would be sworn-in at a later date,” the statement said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

