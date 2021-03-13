Unknown assailants murder former CP Aghanya’s wife in Benue

Some assailants on Friday evening reportedly murdered the wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Eunice Aghanya at her residence in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

At the time the incident happened, the husband, Ibezimako Aghanya, a retired Commissioner of Police was said to be in Lagos.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that Mrs. Aghanya who lived behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-pass, Makurdi might have been trailed to her house and killed.

The woman was said to have returned home around 4pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

Her husband, CP Aghanya (rtd.) was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night saying something was wrong.

It was gathered that at the time the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s car was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

“The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in the pool of her blood already dead. She was matcheted on the head severally by her attackers.

Her husband, CP Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transfered to Kogi where he retired some years ago.

When contacted, Benue State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.

According to Anene, “Incident is confirmed.

Investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please.”

