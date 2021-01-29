Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 17 permanent secretaries

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of 17 permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service, with the appointments taking effect immediately.

The new appointments were contained in a statement made available on Thursday by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The appointees are Dr Mustafa Ibrahim Akinwunmi, Ayoola Iyabo Oyeyemi, George Abosede Oluwakemi, Hundogan Sewanu Temitope, Mrs Kosegbe Abiola, Onayele Augustine Abiodun, Adedoyin -Ajayi Adenike and Sangowanwa Olutomi Ajose.

Others are: Oduguwa Olusola, Olajide Charles Adeboye, Machado- Onanuga Toyin Olamide, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, Olowoshago Kamar Owodiran, Simone Olayinka Fashola, Daba Mobolaji Mojisola, Oshodi Salimot Tolani and Kasali Adeniran Waheed

Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in Governor Sanwo-Olu engaging the shortlisted candidates in a one-on-one interview.

The HoS expressed confidence that the appointees possessed the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…