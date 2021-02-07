Samsix drops new tune, ‘Do For Luv’

With the year gradually unfolding in the music industry and music artistes trying hard to find their footing, popular afro pop star, Samsix, is already giving his fans a new tune for the New Year.

Samsix’s first attempt at music came when he was 11 years old resident in the USA when he participated in a singing competition sponsored by a radio station and Disney World and came second.

Though it was not a big one, but he took the positives from the experience which further propelled him to practise more, discover his sound in order to perfect his craft.

His new song Do For Luv appears to be his message for music lovers as he prepares to get them in the mood with his musical journey for the year.

With a number of songs to his name, Samsix is not slowing down in his bid to put his name on the minds of many people and register his songs on their lips.

Do For Luv, which was produced by popular hit maker, Snowpondeck is coming on the heels of his fast rising profile as he keeps giving fans glimpses of what to expect from him.

Mixed and mastered by Snowpondeck as well, the new track, according to Samsix comes with a new touch of class from its producer and mixer.

“I am ready for 2021 and this new song, Do For Luv rekindles hope and connects me with my fans more deeply. It is just one of the songs that would shape things this year. I understand the competition is rife but I am ready for whatever the game brings,” he said.

According to him, subsequent singles such as Gbesoke, Superwoman, Your Matter, Do for Love, Bamijo are soon to come.

Samsix also guarantees these songs will garner positive reviews that can give the people glimpses of what the singer was capable of doing with music.

He said he relishes a future collaboration with DMW’s Davido and his protégé, Mayorkun.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…