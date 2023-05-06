His Holiness, Olumba-Olumba Obu, Founder and Head of Administration of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, says those advocating same-sex marriage under the guise of freedom of choice are working against God.

Obu made the assertion at a forum with a cross-section of members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Council, in Calabar on Saturday.

“Indeed, the world has had so much to say about freedoms, democracies and other human institutions which have continued to advance human freedoms in such commendable ways.

“However, it must be noted that some aspects of these freedoms, especially concerning the freedom to marry any gender of choice, run contrary to divine laws of God.

“Most of the freedoms proclaimed today are deeply rooted in falsehood and there is no truth in them; therefore, journalists must not turn themselves into purveyors of falsehood,” he added.

The cleric said same-sex marriage must be checked to avert further perversion of society.

He said journalists should not hide under the cover of philosophical and academic arguments to deny the truth, adding that, “when something is true, there is no need to balance it”.

