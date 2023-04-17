Governor Babagana Zulum has released salaries of workers in the state for the month of April to enable them celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast with joy and bliss.

In a statement signed and issued by his spokesperson Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri on Monday, the Governor urged the good people of Borno State to celebrate the Sallah by extending peace to all nooks and crannies.

He noted that the payment which is consistent with how the Governor has operated for nearly four years is to enable workers prepare for the Eid-il-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations expected to hold by the weekend.

According to him, workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts.

“Governor Zulum has always argued that payment of salaries does not count as achievement since salaries are debts owed workers for their services, as such, the governor has never defaulted on monthly payment of salaries and pensions while he has released over N20 billion to clear gratuities owed retired workers”.

The statement explained that while salaries in Borno State have mostly been paid between 25th and 26th of every month, Governor Zulum has regularly approved early payments done between 15th and 17th of affected months, to enable preparation for special occasions such as Sallah and Christmas festivals.

“Governor Zulum wishes all muslims in Borno State a spiritually fulfilling, joyous and memorable eid-il-fitr celebration”.

