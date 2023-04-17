A member of the State 23-man transition committee, Father Anokwuru has urged the residents to ensure the smooth transition to new administration of Abia State governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti must not be judged by his first 100 days in office.

Father Anokwuru who is also the Director of Investment, Catholic Diocese of Umuahia while speaking on Dr Otti’s 100 days in office said “We are not going to judge him in the next 100 days. Otti is not a magician and we do not expect him to do magic, the task ahead is enormous.

“I am assuring you that he will do well, and is prepared for the job. He will disrupt the system, but be rest assured that Abians will be happy. Otti has already promised to clear backlog of salary arrears and pensions”.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the state governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti had constituted a 23-man committee led by the state Secretary to the State Government, SSG Barr. Chris Ezem, Dr Otti’s list is led by Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru who is the provost, Madonna College of Health Technology, MACOTECH Olokoro, Umuahia

Ikpeazu, in a statement signed by the SSG, named the 23 members of the committee to include commissioners for Works, Environment, Public Utilities, Information and Strategy and Commissioner for Homeland Security, amongst others.

Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru noted that the composition of Alex Otti’s team is perfect and cuts across all strata which include politicians, technocrats, academics, adding also that Ikpeazu’s list is also made up of quality and prominent people that include professors, businessmen, and commissioners, among others.

According to Fr. Anokwuru, Dr Alex Otti has already taken proper documentation of the needs of the State which captures every sector of the State economy, adding that the assignment given to the committee is not a jamboree but a serious one that will enable them look critically at the State economy and make quality recommendations to the blueprint and manifesto of the incoming governor.

