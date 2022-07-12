Sallah: Muslim elders lead campaign for PVC collection in Taraba

Elders of the Muslim faithful in Taraba state on Monday lead a special campaign for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for citizens to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Elder Alhaji Belo Yero, the Taraba state permanent secretary Bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs while addressing the Muslim faithful in his residence in Jalingo on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, called on the citizens who are yet to register to do so.

Alhaji Yero said that PVC was the only civil right for all citizens to decide who governs the country and Taraba state in the 2023 election.

“This is Eid-el-Kabir, the Quran teaches us to make sacrifices on this day but I want us to do the biggest sacrifice after the symbolic slaughtering of Rams.

“The biggest sacrifice is the PVC, you must get your PVC to enable you to make Nigeria better and continue to celebrate Sallah in peace.

“It is your only civil right as a citizen of Nigeria to exercise your franchise in the 2023 election.

“Do not complain about bad government or insecurity if you have not gotten your PVC. Your PVC is the power to end both insecurity and bad government.” He encouraged.

Also speaking, Alhaji. Umar Ibrahim the Waziri Muri, of the Muri Emirate, expressed that the 2023 election was a great option for young Nigerians to put a stop to the daily complaints about the lack of job opportunities.

According to the Waziri, the young Nigerians protest votes for a detribalised Nigerian who believes in the development of the country and growth of the youth would create massive employment through skills acquisition that would as well mitigate the growing insecurity in the country.

He appealed to all citizens of Taraba to get their PVC and elect progressive-minded leaders that would ensure the possible development of Nigeria.

