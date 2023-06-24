As part of efforts to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among the adherents of the two dominant faiths in Kaduna, christian faithfuls joined their Muslims counterparts to clear the grass in one of the Eid praying grounds in Kaduna State ahead of the annual festival slated for Wednesday next week.

The Christian youths, women, as well as elders in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna State came out in large numbers to participate in clearing unwarranted grass which has grown as a result of the rainy season.

Ms Jessica Akila and Mercy Bajumi, who are members of the Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the local government area working under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) in the state, explained that they attended the exercise which took place at the Eid praying ground on Saturday.

According to them, they came to the praying ground with other Christians to join “our Muslim brothers in cutting down all the grasses and dirt around the ground so as to beautify the praying ground ahead of the idi prayer.

“We came with our cutlass, rake, and how to clear away any visible dirt,” they added.

They added that, even last year, they came and joined the Muslims colleagues to ensure that all the dirt surrounding the premises of the Idi praying ground were cleared.

Also speaking, Mr Daniel Bitrus who is a Christian youth leader, and the team leader of Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the area added that they embarked on the exercise to promote religious tolerance, and better understanding among the adherents of the two faiths(Christianity and Islam).

“We came here to support our brothers towards cutting down grasses and also to clear the environment around the praying ground with the sole aim of promoting peace and unity,” he said.

“We were here last year in the year 2022 and by God’s grace we are also here today, to support the Muslims towards clearing away trash at the Mosque premises to strengthen Christians and Muslims relationship.”

“The exercise, which was initiated today, availed Christians and Muslims to dialogue, exchange hands of friendship and talk on better ways to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among the adherents of the two religions in Kaduna State.

“By God’s grace we are going to continue doing this every year to promote religious tolerance and peace in our respective communities.”





Similarly, the event witnessed some members of the Conflict Mitigation Management Regional Council (CMMRC) in State as part of the linkages between the two (2) structures working on early warning and on early response to prevent conflicts in the State.

Responding,the Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government area chapter, Mallam Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over the large turnout of both Christians and Muslims youths , including the elderly members during the exercise.

He said, It’s impressive to see that this is the second time the Christians youths are arriving here on time before us to ensure that they continue to explore ways to foster unity among the people in Kachia and it’s environs.

“I must confess to you that I am truly impressed and may Allah bless them abundantly.”

Tasiu called on all muslims and christians to continue to live in peace and harmony, while appreciating the effort of Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna Peace Commission (KAPECOM), and commission, mercy corps, and other humanitarian organizations for their contribution and selfless service to humanity in the interest of peace.

Mr Samson Auta, the Coordinator, Community Peace Action Network with the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC) , Kaduna State use the period to wish all the Muslims in Kaduna, the country and around the globe a very happy and peaceful happy Eid El Kabir celebrations.

