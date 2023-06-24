Heavy downpour on Friday night in Odo-Ase community in the Oke Ero local government area of Kwara State has reportedly washed away the bridge linking the community with other parts of the state.

Also, the embankment of the Orisa Bridge in the area was washed away, amid ongoing construction of a new bridge at the same spot by the present administration in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has appointed a delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, to visit the Odo-Ase community in Oke Ero Local Government Area over the incident.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor on Saturday, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s delegation also visited the Orisa Bridge, where the embankment was washed away.

On the entourage of the Deputy Governor are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport Alhaji Ishaq Olorukooba and other officials from the Ministry, among others.

The delegation visited the communities on Saturday to commiserate with the people as well as assess the requirements for reconstruction.

“The Governor sends his commiserations to the people of the communities. He reassures them that immediate steps will be taken to reconstruct the bridge as soon as possible to reconnect the people to their neighbouring communities,” the statement added.

