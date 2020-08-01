Sallah: Bauchi Chief Imam begs govt to pay workers salaries
Bauchi State Government has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, pay the state workers their July salaries to enable them to be part of the celebrations of the Eid-el Kabir comfortably.
The appeal was made by the chief imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Malam Bala Ahmad Baban Inna during his Khutubah before leading the two raka’at prayers for the 2020 Eid-El Kabir Sallah held inside the Bauchi Central Mosque in front of the Emir’s Palace on Friday.
Bala Baban Inna said that Muslims who were not able to slaughter animals on Sallah day are allowed to make the sacrifice on the second or third day and asked those who have the opportunity to slaughter animals to ensure that they shared the meat with the less privileged people so that they too can also enjoy the festival.
The Chief Imam also felicitated the emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu for marking his 10 years anniversary celebration on the eve of Eid-el Kabir, asking people in the state to pray to Allah to guide the Imam throughout his reign.
Reports gathered by our correspondent revealed that a large percentage of state workers were not paid July salaries due to administrative bottlenecks but local governments staff were paid before the Sallah.
