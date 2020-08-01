Emir commissions Ilorin Central Mosque’s library

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu – Gambari, has commissioned the ultra-modern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State.
The ultra-modern library comprises of conventional and e-library sections.
Speaking at the brief ceremony which was conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the erection of the library within the central mosque complex.
The Emir, who noted that the library would impact knowledge, urged the people of Ilorin Emirate to put it into good use.
“We are proud of this Mosque because it is a world-class Mosque. There is no Mosque in Africa that’s great than this one, being the first Mosque to have a women wing.
“We thank Allah for blessing us with this ultra-modern Mosque which has become a rallying point for the people of Ilorin. It enhances our unity. It, therefore, gives me great joy to commission this ultra-modern library.”
The Emir, however, urged people of the Ilorin Emirate to always donate money for the maintenance of the Mosque.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Mosque Central Working Committee, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGaraf, said that the ultra-modern library is an integral part of the Mosque.
Describing the library as a hybrid reference library, AbdulGarar said it contains high grade printed and electronic sources, adding that “the library currently contains 5,096 volumes of books, 5 periodicals, 736 volumes of law reports and 1, 308 volumes of books purchased and 3, 888 volumes of books donated.”
He disclosed that the use of the library is opened to Islamic scholars and students of tertiary institutions upon registration for membership.
He expressed appreciation to those who had donated books and equipment to the library.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE