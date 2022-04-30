Sallah: Accident claims two lives, leaves three others injured in Bauchi

Barely 24 hours before the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebration, a road traffic crash (RTC) report from Zebra 30 RS12.14 Toro /Magama Station in Toro LGA of the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated that two lives were lost while other were injured in a road accident.

The report issued by SRC SA Jeremiah UC RS12.14 Toro and ACC JO BEBIA contained that the crash occurred around 8 pm on Friday.

The route of the accident is Panshanu on the Toro-Bauchi route while the nature of RTC was fatal involving two vehicles, a commercial Sharon Volkswagen minibus and a privately driven Honda Civic car with registration numbers TRR808XA and JMT940RL respectively.

According to the report, the probable cause of the accident was speed limit violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC) by the drivers.

“A total of 03 Male Adults were injured while 02 Male Adults were killed out of the total number of 05 Male Adults involved in the crash. The type of injuries were cuts and bruises.

“Action taken by the FRSC operative was that the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Toro for medical attention while dead bodies were deposited at the hospital mortuary also the obstruction has been cleared,” the statement said.





The Command appealed to road users to the cautious while driving considering the heavy traffic that will be witnessed during the Sallah period reminding them that only the living do celebrate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.