NCC says 5G services will be available by Q4 2022

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it hopes that 5G services will be available by the fourth quarter of this year in the country.

The Head, Spectrum Administration of NCC, Usman Aliyu, said this while speaking on 5G deployment at a capacity building workshop organized for ICT journalists by the Commission in Abuja.

Aliyu explained that cleaning of the Bands is ongoing with the migration of the FSS users from 3.4-3.8 GHz spectrum following the ratification of the use of the Nigerian Communications Satellite by the National Frequency Management Council.

According to him, when deployed, a lot of services would be enhanced with a resultant effect on the economic growth of the nation in the areas of education, health, financial services and improvement in the quality of service.

He said Nigeria has become the first country in Africa to successfully conduct a full 5G spectrum auction without the services of a consultant and the first software auction to be conducted since 2001.

‘‘5G auction committee was constituted, information memorandum was developed, consultation on Memorandum carried out, key stakeholders responded, corrections were made on IM before the auction.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Five options were made ad two were made available. Hopefully by Q4 this year we should have 5G services in the country. The current status involves inflation and increases in the exchange rate that affects the cost of services; quality and adequate power supply, relocating of services, guard band provision, coordination with neighbouring countries,’’ he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of Public Affairs of NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, reiterated NCC’s commitment to maintaining the age-long tradition of a mutually beneficial relationship with the media.

He said that the meeting, in a sense, amplifies a continuation age-long tradition of maintaining strong and mutually beneficial relationships with the media as partners of the Commission and appreciated the contributions of the media to the visibility of the Commission as well as the development of the Nigerian telecom sector.

Dr Adinde said that ‘‘the NCC recognizes the importance of NITRA as a strategic ally, adding that this accounts for why the Commission has on several occasions provided capacity building and training for members of NITRA with the aim of providing the platform for equipping NITRA as its stakeholders and partners from the Media with the knowledge and skill required to do their jobs effectively, efficiently and in the most professional manner.’’

“As you may be aware, the communications sector, which the NCC regulates, is arguably the most dynamic and vibrant sector of the Nigerian economy, and we believe this demands that our media partners are brought up to speed with recent developments for enhanced and well-informed reportage of the industry,” he said.

“Thus, the need for your sustained support as we continue to discharge our mandate of regulating this dynamic sector for the benefit of Nigerians and the economy cannot be over-emphasized.

“The implication of this meeting, therefore, is to further impress on your consciousness that the fate of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, especially in the media will continue to be squarely entrusted to your good and capable hands.’’

“I want to use this opportunity to call on NITRA and all its members to remain supportive of NCC’s programmes, activities and initiatives. We urge you to continue to demonstrate the enthusiasm and professionalism which have informed adequate and factual reportage by your members over the years.

“On our part, we will continue to work with members of your association to accomplish your goals and objectives which have defined our shared interests in building the telecom sector for the greater good of Nigeria”, Dr Adinde added.

In own remarks, the President of NITRA, Abuja Chapter, Mr Blessing Olaifa, represented by the chapter’s Secretary-General, Mr Emmanuel Elebeke, expressed the organisation’s profound appreciation to NCC for organising the capacity building programme for NITRA members.

He noted that the relationship between the Commission and the media organization has been a very cordial one spanning many years, adding that it was a thing of joy that the age-long mutually beneficial relationship has been sustained by the current management.