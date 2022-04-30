Ronald Shakur emerges 13th Mr Ideal Nigeria

It was all cheers at the Blue Moon hotel Lekki when Mr Ideal Enugu, Ronald Shakur emerged the 13th Mr Ideal Nigeria amid cheers from his fans and those who have followed his modelling career for a long time.

Ronald is an IT consultant based in Làgos. When asked why IT consultants are perceived as boring, Ronald replied “people often tend to see us in our most serious moments, I, for example, play rugby and I’m also into 3D fashion design and a boring person cannot do all these.”

The judges for the event include Actor Stan Nze, PR consultant Pexxy, BBN stars Boma and Yerins and producer Victor Okpala.

He won the chance to represent Nigeria at the Mister Africa International. In addition, an official car, PR by Motomedia, a year supply of Nutzy peanut butter, year supply of John Paul fragrance, ambassadorial deal with Lena organics, scholarship to Royal Art Academy, free international travel courtesy of Markman and Tours, outfits from different designers including SAj luxury, Blokes n divas, Majified, Itouche, reverse by Dede.

The runner ups include Mr Ideal Nigeria – Earth, Zander; Mr Ideal Nigeria – Tourism, Zeal; Mr Ideal Nigeria – 1st prince, Eugene Mr Ideal Nigeria – 2nd prince, Eddie; Mr Anambra won the business icon and was awarded N100,000.

Other winners of the night are Mr Physique – Mr Ideal Abuja, Henry; Top model – Mr Ideal Bayelsa, Stephen; Mr Friendly, Mr Ideal Kebbi, Fash ; Mr Beach Body, Mr Ideal Kaduna, Maliq.





