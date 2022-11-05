Runway looks at Lagos Fashion week 2022

Like the previous years, the 2022 edition of Lagos Fashion week also had in attendance fashion lovers, social media influencers, celebrities and of course, models strutting on the runways in clothes from brilliant designers.

The event which was birthed in 2011 was held from October 26 to 30, 2022 and its aim is to shape Africa’s fashion future.

Some designers present include Mai Atafo, Style Infidel, Eku Edewor, HyperFashun, among others.

Check out some amazing pictures from the runway.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PHOTOS: Instagram: @Lagosfashionweekofficial