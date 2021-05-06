Running Nigeria’s aviation sector as one man show dangerous—NUATE

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has condemned what it called the running of the country’s aviation sector as ‘a one man show’ by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, describing the development as dangerous and preposterous.

In a speech delivered to mark the 2021 May Day celebration in Lagos, the National President of union, Comrade Ben K. Nnabue, while talking on the challenges confronting the sector like other sectors of the economy in Nigeria, cited how the singular decision of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Sirika to deny the various agencies of government in the sector had negatively impacted the spirit of transparency in the scheme of things.

According to Nnabue “We have persistently pointed out the folly of one-man-show in the governance of the sector. As we all know, there have been no governing boards for all the agencies in aviation and the CEOs being direct employees of the Minister of Aviation and the Minister being the Chairman of all the so called Interim Boards, the affairs of the entire aviation industry has been contrived to be totally in the hands of one man. This is extremely dangerous, preposterous and truly objectionable. All our protestations on the subject over the past years have fallen on deaf ears. That stakeholders in the industry have tolerated this circumstance for all of six years is quite honestly incomprehensible.”

Also taking time to mock the failure of the government to midwife another national carrier almost two decades after the unjust liquidation of the former Nigeria Airways despite the huge fortunes already wasted, the NUATE President declared “Whereas a state government, Akwa Ibom, has since successfully launched its own airline without any fanfare, which is fast becoming the industry leader, our country has woefully failed in its attempt to birth a national carrier after over 10 years of labour and colossal financial waste.”

He used the opportunity to talk on the proposed aircraft leasing company, national aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and aerotropolis development by the present government which he said had all suffered paralysis, despite massive support from all stakeholders and informed Nigerians.

“They all followed the same path; bitten by the bug of hidden agenda, suffered the ailment of ill-motive to death, presently in the coffins of infidelity to the national cause and waiting to be buried in the grave of individualism. I enjoin all NUATE members to join hands in prayer for a better tomorrow for our dear nation’s aviation industry.

“The case of selective airports concession is already well told. Our irreversible opposition to the unjustifiable program is based on unassailable evidence of unwholesomeness and is well documented.

“We call on the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council and the Presidency to work together to put a halt to the travesty called airports concession and save our dear Nation from further draining of the national treasury.”

Nnabue lamented what he termed the unjust treatment meted to workers of aviation agencies by the Salaries and Wages Commission and the Head of Service, following the refusal of the commission to implement the new conditions of service and minimum wage for the aviation agencies.

“We have become tired of begging for our rights in respect of the stated issues of conditions of service and minimum wage which has been denied aviation workers for two years running. And we have lost our patience on the matter. Accordingly, all our branches in the agencies concerned should follow the example of NCAA and convene their respective JAC meetings for the purpose of mobilising for industrial action, as several ultimatum on the matter have gone by without any result whatsoever. Actions will be ordered as from May 17, 2021.

