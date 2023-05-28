The Ambassador At Large, African Region of International Human Rights Commission, Dr. Malami Ma’aji says the commission will continue to provide legal and moral support to the victims of human rights violations in Africa and the world in general.

He stated this in a press statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

Ma’aji shortly after he was conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari said the rule of law and human rights must be respected particularly in African Region.

He further explained that the commission had provided services to ensure peace and stability are maintained in Africa and the world in general through the respect of rule of law and human rights.

“The main objectives of the International Human Rights Commission are to serve humanity irrespective of their differences in religion, region and tribe, as well as struggle against violation of human rights, bloodshed and terrorism in Africa and the world,” he said.

“We provide awareness and educate the governments, legislatures, and diplomats among others to ensure people’s rights are respected and also protected.

The ambassador announced that he visited some African countries as part of his responsibilities to ensure that rule of law and human rights are respected.

In preparations for May 29, he urged all stakeholders, particularly the government, to ensure a peaceful transition of power in respect of democracy and rule of law of Nigeria.

“Authorities must also ensure that security agencies operate strictly to the International Human Rights Principles and respect rule of law during and after the transition of the new government.

Ambassador At Large African Region, commended President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration for in ensuring success and peaceful transition on May 29 for the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.