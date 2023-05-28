President Muhammadu Buhari has described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the best among the candidates who contested the 2023 presidential election.

According to the outgoing President, Nigerians were right to elect Bola Tinubu as his successor and next president of the country.

Buhari stated this in a nationwide broadcast to mark the end of his administration on Sunday, saying, “You are the best candidate among all the contestants and Nigerians have chosen well.”

He stated that Tinubu’s dream to become President was propelled by a desire to make Nigeria better.

“To my brother, friend and fellow worker in the political terrain for the past ten years – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu -, I congratulate you on the realisation of your dream, which was propelled by a burning passion to put Nigeria amongst the leading nations of the world.

“You have indeed worked for this day and God has crowned your efforts. I have no doubt that your passion for excellence, reliance on competence, fairness in relationships, commitment to equity, loyalty to the country and desire for Nigeria to be globally relevant would come through for you, under God’s guidance, as you lead our country to levels higher that I am leaving.”

He said the president-elect’s passion for excellence, competence and fairness will propel the country to higher levels.

Buhari, however, appealed to Nigerians to support Tinubu to succeed where he has failed and help him build a better Nigeria.

“The last eight years have been an exciting experience in my desire and commitment to see a Nigeria in which public goods and services are available and accessible within a united, peaceful and secure nation.





“Fellow Nigerians, on the strength of your overwhelming support for me and my political party, I started this journey with a great deal of promise and expectation from you. I never intended to be just politically correct but to do the correct things that will make a meaningful impact on the lives of the common Nigerian.”

On Monday, Tinubu is expected to succeed Buhari as president.

