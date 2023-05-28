Nigeria’s outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that his eight years in power have put the country in better shape than in 2015 when he assumed office.

According to Buhari, the last eight years “have been an exciting experience in my desire and commitment to see a Nigeria in which public goods and services are available, and accessible within a united, peaceful and secure nation.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015,” Buhari posited.

Appreciating the support from Nigerians, President Buhari added that he never intended just to be politically correct but do correct things that would meaningfully impact the lives of the commoners.

Buhari said this during his farewell broadcast to the nation on Sunday, adding that his administration “increased the ability of the poor and rural Nigerians to earn a living, provided more food for millions in our villages and gave our women opportunities to earn a living.

“Our battle to ensure that all Nigerians live in a safe and secure environment has achieved considerable results. As I complete my term in office, we have been able to reduce the incidences of banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other criminal activities considerably.

“To sustain the gains made so far, I call on all Nigerians to be more vigilant and support the security agencies by ensuring that our values defined by being your brothers’ keeper govern our actions,” Buhari stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE