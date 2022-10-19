Routine for a good mental health

In today’s world, mental health is no longer an abstract term and is not a subject discussed in hush tones again. People now openly discuss mental health issues without fear of being stigmatised and some even use it to cover up for lapses.

Mental health is now about the functionality of the brain and all that can affect it; psychological, social, emotional and even environmental factors that may affect the overall wellbeing of an individual. It helps to determine how individuals address issues; handle stress, relate to others or make choices.

However, the constant and wrong use of the word can lead to misconception and blurring of the image. There are various factors contribute to mental health, some of which are beyond human control; heredity, genetics, life experiences, and family history though it can be managed by individuals to a certain extent through conscious care which can aid clearer thinking, improved mood, confidence and self esteem, reduced anxiety, explore full potentials and foster better relationships.

Managing the mental health affects every aspect of life and it also helps in managing health conditions that could be triggered by stress. For example, high blood pressure and other heart diseases.

There are some habits that help to manage mental health in the daily activities of individuals and they go a long way in making life easier and healthier.

Eating well: it is important to eat a well balanced, nutritional diet and cut back on alcohol, drugs and other addictive products; poor and unhealthy eating habits can obviously affect the physical health and consequently negatively impact the mental health

Limit media and technology use: it is important to reduce the amount of technology use and media consumption on a daily basis by keeping your phone out of your bedroom so it’s not the last thing you check before going to sleep or the first thing you look at in the morning.

Put your phone away during meal times, don’t use your phone half an hour before bed or for the first half an hour from waking, have time off social media and create robust relationship with friends

Get enough sleep: Sleep is linked with numerous health-related consequences and getting enough hours of sleep consistently at a reasonable hour is a smart strategy towards living a healthy, happy life. Make a concerted effort to go to sleep at a regular, time

Create a regular form of consistent exercise: Like healthy diet and sleep, exercise and some physical activity impacts both body and the mind. It is important to keep active because it helps to lower stress and anxiety levels.

Have a time for relaxation: It is important for the emotional wellbeing that individuals spend of time dedicated to doing something they genuinely enjoy. The time varies based on individuals but there must be such time to have fun and relive tension.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help: when things become overwhelming, it is not wrong to ask for help. Everyone needs help once in a while.

