2023: Sanwo-Olu, Wike flay politics of ethnicity, religion

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Rivers State counterpart, Mr Nyesome Wike, have decried politics of ethnicity and religion, saying it is a way of creating acrimony in the country.

This was just as Wike endorsed the re-election of Sanwo-Olu, saying that the Lagos State helmsman had performed creditably well to earn a second term, while the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, said the voice of women would be heard loudly in the 2023 general elections.

They all spoke at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Annual National Women Conference organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), which took place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event was also attended by former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose; First Ladies of Kwara and Ogun states, Olufolake Abdulrazak and Bamidele Abiodun respectively; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his wife, Falilat Obasa; wife of Lagos State deputy governor, Oluremi Hamzat, among others.

This year’s edition tagged “Spring Forth, Stand Out” is a clarion call for women to reinvent themselves in the face of the new normal and champion the growth and development of womenfolk.

Wike, a special guest of honour at the COWLSO event, who appeared to speak against the backdrop of the recent statement, made by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, calling on northerners to vote for him because he is one of them, said he doesn’t copy ethnicity, or bad things, adding: “I don’t copy ethnicity, I like to copy good things. I don’t copy bad things.”

“My friend, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who by the special grace of God will be a second term Governor of Lagos State invited me to come and I was happy to come but unknown to me, I don’t know he has other things in mind.

“I am very happy to participate in this Conference. As e dey pain them now, e dey sweet us. I don’t honour invitations when I know there is nothing to learn, I honour this invitation because I know I will learn.

“I don’t copy ethnicity, I like to copy good things. I don’t copy bad things. The Governor of Lagos State has done something for us to learn. For me, if you are in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me and if you are in another party and you are doing well, I will come,” Governor Wike stated.

The governor lauded the idea of women coming together annually to support the state government, declaring that women were not second-class citizens, but were capable human beings with great skills without whom no society can develop and realise its potential.

“It is important to note that women are not second-class citizens. They are capable human beings with great skills. No society can develop if women are impeded in realising their potential.”

He expressed the belief that this was part of the reasons Lagos State continued to set the pace for other states in the country, saying what he had learnt in Lagos as regards COWSOL would be replicated in Rivers State.

He, therefore, donated a sum of N300 million to COWLSO, saying he was impressed by the projects the Committee had been able to undertake to boost development in the state.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was myopic in this jet age for somebody to be playing tribal or ethnic card, wondering how somebody could be shouting about “Lagos is for Lagos” or say “Lagos is for Aworis.”





The governor commended women, describing them as dependable allies without whom nothing could be achieved, even as he urged them to ignore whoever came around them “with all sorts of promises and they don’t know what governance is all about.

“Without you women, there is nothing we can do. You are dependable. Don’t let anybody deceive you. They will come in sheep’s clothing. They will come with all sorts of promises and they don’t know what governance is all about.

“How can somebody in today’s age say Lagos is for Lagos. How can somebody say Lagos is for Aworis. It is myopic. Lagos is bigger than any one tribe.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you, go to each polling booth and ensure that in the next year’s elections, you do not only elect your Governor but you hand over the presidency to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that will provide greater opportunities,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“I know that our women have risen to the occasion, but more is required from you. Last year, the theme of the conference was AWAKE! which called you to a realization of your strengths and capabilities as pillars in our homes and society and use these to position yourselves to achieve greater heights.

“This year, you are being called to emerge into a better version of yourselves to keep on breaking barriers and pushing frontiers to take your place among decision-makers in all strata of society.

“The success that this annual National Women Conference has become is an example of how an individual with a vision and leadership can create change and transform a system positively.

“I must express how much I am proud of the achievements of COWLSO, especially in the way that they have stood by us and contributed to promoting the ideals and objectives of our administration.

“The various philanthropic and humanitarian activities of COWLSO in addition to their intervention in critical sectors such as Health, Education, Environment, and Youth development have continued to impact positively on the lives of Lagosians,” he added.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in her remark, said COWLSO’s annual event was worthy of emulation, noting that It was indeed a sense of pride that the event had been institutionalized to demonstrate the character of Lagos women as unique and outstanding.

“It is indeed a sense of pride that the event has been institutionalised. The institutionalization of COWLSO has demonstrated the character of Lagos women as unique and outstanding,” she said.

While reiterating on the need for other states to copy Lagos, Aisha Buhari added that women should wake up and shine, more especially in this political dispensation, saying she was convinced their voice would be heard loud in the 2023 elections.

“I’m convinced the voice of women will be heard loud in the 2023 elections. We thank God for having women that are sensible to stand for their right,” she said.

She, however, expressed delight at the presence of Rivers State governor at the event, saying it was a testament to way politicians were playing politics in Nigeria without bitterness.

“Having seen someday from the opposition, I like the way politicians are playing politics in Nigeria without bitterness,” the First Lady averred.

In her welcome address, Wife of Lagos State governor, who is also the Chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, pointed out in line with the set objectives of the body, the proceeds realised from last year’s NWC had been channelled towards the construction of Community Senior Secondary School. Ogombo. Ajah.

According to her, the project has been completed and awaiting commissioning, saying that the school would redefine the public school system in the state judging by the accompanying features.

Besides, Dr Sanwo-Olu said COWLSO Orphanage Committee, had between last year and now, visited 40 Orphanage Homes in Ikeja. Badagry. Ikorodu. Lagos and Epe Divisions of the state, disclosing that the affected orphanages were supported with various items and equipment to take care of the children in their care and thereby restoring hope to the vulnerable and indigent children in the homes.

“So far, COWLSO’s collaborative efforts with the Ministry has produced a total of 1,161 trained market leaders and stakeholders,” Ibijoke noted.

