Rotary honours supportive individuals, firms in Ibadan

As part of its 40th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Ibadan West last Sunday honoured security firm, PG and several individuals with an Award of Excellence for their selfless service to humanity.

Other awardees are; National President, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo; President, Rotary Club of Ibadan West, Mr Jide Abiodun; Representatives of Bovas, Kingsley Agama and Fortune Health Plus Initiative boss Dr Soji Ijidale among others.

Presenting the awards is the President of the club, Mr Jide Abiodun at the Senior Citizens Centre, Jericho, Ibadan.

Abiodun described the awardees as people of excellence who gave their all for the benefit of mankind.

He said the awardees are all ready to give to the development of Rotary and also help in building our new hall named ‘Senior Citizens Centre’.

He charged well-meaning Nigerians to support the club, saying whatever you give out, you get back.





He said: “The awardees have been of tremendous help to Rotary and they have been a contribution to what we are doing in Rotary. Rotary is a humanitarian organisation where we donate to people and that is why we deem it fit to honour them with these awards.

“Concerning our new building, the Senior Citizens Centre, some of them have been part of those people that have been contributing and we are celebrating our existence as a club, which makes us recognise them in order to do more.

“The Senior Citizens Centre, which we just opened, is where the elderly ones can stay from morning till night and also where they can relax and get some necessary attention like medical treatment and play with their age mates so they would not be too tired at home.

One of the awardees, Mr Seyi Alaba, the Chief Executive Officer of PG Security, thanked the Club for the gesture saying he’s delighted because it shows that everything you do and you think people are not seeing you, is not really true; “It confirms that somehow, people are watching you and they appreciate what you are doing, especially when you are giving back to the society in your own little way.”

“So, as part of my contribution to assist the club as part of its anniversary, they have so many programmes highlighted, and one of them is paying the NECO fees of some students and because of my passion for education, on the platform of my security outfit, PG Security, we are going to sponsor that project by paying for NECO of less privilege in our society.”

