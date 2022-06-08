Folarin congratulates Tinubu, describes his emergence well deserved

Senator Teslim Folarin, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the progressive party for the 2023 general elections, describing his emergence as a well deserved.

The three-term lawmaker, in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to journalists immediately after the official announcement of the former governor of Lagos, hailed the doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the co-contestants.

“The majority of APC national delegates backed by a majority of presidential aspirants have spoken with their votes that Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu has the capacity to defeat PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 2023 general elections and create a developed and prosperous Nigeria in the mould of his achievements in the past in Lagos State when he assumes the reins from May 29th 2023”





“I urge Asiwaju Tinubu to extend hands of fellowship to his co-contestants and their foot soldiers with a view to closing ranks and working for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections”

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju’s long years of experience in the democratic space and I know he has all it takes to galvanize the entire membership of the party into a formidable force that will ensure victory for our party in 2023 and beyond”

“I assure Asiwaju of my personal commitment as well as the cooperation of the entire members of APC in Oyo State with his presidential project”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Folarin Tinubu presidential APC