Rotary Club of Ibadan-Gold on Monday donated wheelchairs to physically challenged persons in Ibadan.

Speaking after her handover to the new president, Mrs Boladale Caleb Owolabi, said the gesture was part of her passion for the less privileged and part of the programmes of the Rotary Club.

Owolabi said Rotary Club is a humanitarian organisation and there is a need to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

“As a club, we see that there are people in the society who are physically challenged and can’t move, so they pay another person to push them around, but with the aid of the wheelchair, I believe our beneficiaries, including Mrs Fatimah Abdulazeez, can easily move around.

“With this wheelchair, she can do something for herself, she can move around in the house and also on the street, she does not become a liability to another person,” she stated.

Speaking on her achievements in the last year, Owolabi said she was a fulfilled person having discharged her duties in the last year as the club president.

She charged the incoming president to keep sustaining the activities and legacies of the club.

She added that “Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold is a club that was formed three years ago with vibrant professionals; it’s been very challenging being the president of the club. The challenge has been positive and we were able to follow the 12 months Rotary calendar.

“We were able to follow up with our projects; we were able to do so many projects in the society and we are proud of ourselves as Rotarians, even as at this time of the year, it is imbibed in us that we give and keep giving.”

One of the beneficiaries, Abudulazeez, lauded the club for the wheelchair, saying it would make things easy for her, especially in terms of mobility.

In his remarks, the incoming president, Mr Olatunde Edunfunke, said the immediate past president performed very well and he’s ready to build on her achievements during the next Rotary year.





