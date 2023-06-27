Pensioners under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Kwara state have lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the prompt payment of pensions, arrears, and gratuities in the state.

Speaking during a thank-you visit to the state Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Pension Board in Ilorin on Tuesday, the chairman of the union, Comrade Saidu Oladimeji, described the governor as a God-sent, who he said came to rescue pensioners, particularly at local government areas from the perpetual sufferings in the hands of successive governments in the State

“We are here on behalf of over 32,000 pensioners to appreciate the governor for prioritizing the welfare of pensioners in the state.

“We suffered a lot under the previous governments. Only a few of us are luckily spared from the suffering.

“As a result of this, more than 3,500 of my members died. April 2015 was the worst in history when amputated pension payments came in.

“We pleaded for full payment for retired junior officers, but yet they were paid in percentage,” he said.

The NUP chairman, who led other executive members on the visit, said the era of percentage was over.

He said that pensioners now receive their entitlements in full and were paid as and when due.

“If it were possible to amend the constitution on our part, we would seek a third term for the governor because of the wonderful work he is doing,” he said.

Also speaking, the executive chairman of the commission, Alhaji Umaru Shero, appreciated the Union members for the visit, saying that the visit would give the government confidence that the senior citizens are happy and joyous.

He also commended the state NUP for the show of understanding since the government came on board.

The chairman, who promised to transmit the message of the pensioners to the governor, said that, “Your coming has given us confidence of your happiness and joy.

“We are all living witness to your efforts (Pensioners) at ensuring the governor was returned for second term.

“We will continue to seek advice from the union from time to time. We all know that words may not be enough to describe the excellence of this administration,” he said.

According to Shero, there is catalogue of what the Governor has done to the third tier of government, even as he noted that the salaries of all categories of Staff, Pension, and those receiving gratuity for June had been paid.

This, he said, was a demonstration that the governor is worker-friendly.