Rotary Club donates COVID-19 protective equipment to school in Ibadan

In a bid to contribute its own quota towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 among students resuming back to school after the lockdown, the Rotary Club of Ibadan, Elebu Metropolis and Prestige, donated protective equipment to Apata Grammar School, Logudu, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The equipment which included an infrared thermometer, hand sanitisers, face masks, washing soaps and bucket were donated to the school by the club in order to keep the pupils safe and support literacy among them.

Speaking, on Monday, during the presentation of the items, an executive of the club, Mrs Folake Oladenhinde, said the donation was necessitated by the need to contribute positively towards helping pupils resume back to school after months of lockdown.

She said, “Rotary is service above self-organisation and the initiative is aimed at protecting the pupils from the deadly virus as well as sensitising them on how to protect themselves from the virus.

“We are teaching them how to prevent contracting the disease, and how they can contribute to curtailing the spread of the virus in their own little ways.”

She advised them to always wash their hands with water and soap; visit the hospital whenever they feel sick, as well as report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the hospital or appropriate authorities.

Oladehinde also stated that Apata Grammar School, Logudu, Ibadan was not going to be the only beneficiaries of Rotary club of Ibadan donations. She disclosed that the club would also be donating to other schools such as Sehinde Grammar School, Orita-mefa school, among others.

She further noted that the COVID-19 lockdown has caused devastating humanitarian crises in the country beyond what the government can handle and urged well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to assist vulnerable persons around them.

Expressing her gratitude, Mrs Adelayo Oluwatoyin, principal of Apata grammar school, said the donation would help protect the pupils from the deadly virus.

According to her, “Rotary Club of Ibadan, Elebu Metropolis has shown that it is committed towards protecting the lives of our young ones and we really appreciate them for this.”She further urged other stakeholders to emulate Rotary initiative and find ways to assist less privileged people during this period of economic hardship.

One of the beneficiaries, Ade Omotosho also thanked the club for its donation and sensitisation, noting that the entire students were grateful for the items received.

