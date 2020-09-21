Edo people value your leadership style, Obasanjo tells Obaseki

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, said the people of Edo State valued the leadership style of Governor Godwin Obaseki, hence their resolved to re-elect him for another term in office.

Obasanjo in a congratulatory letter addressed to Obaseki, urged him to be magnanimous in victory in the wider interest of the state and country.

He noted that the outcome of the elections which had taken place in recent times broadly reflected the choice of Nigerians who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they value the nation’s present democracy.

Obasanjo said: “You have fought and won the elections and deserve to savour the victory despite all the odds and challenges posed by the opposition.

“As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for the elected office. a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of the nation and your State. You are now, as before, Governor of Edo State and not Governor of only those who voted for you in Edo State.

” I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery. I also count on your support of well-meaning Nigerians like me in our quest for national peace, stability and economic development and trust that you will play an active and visible role in our pursuit of these noble and desirable objectives.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

Edo value your leadership style