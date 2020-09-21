PHOTO NEWS: Private, public schools resume in Lagos

Pupils of public and private schools in Lagos State resumed classes on Monday after spending about six months at home as a result of schools closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that the state government ordered the reopening of schools under strict health and safety rules and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tribune Online went round some schools in the state to monitor the resumption of these pupils for the 2020/2021 academic activities.

See the photographs below;

