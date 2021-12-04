Rockets hit Maiduguri communities

There was no loss of life following rockets being fired by suspected Boko Haram/ ISWAP in Maiduguri early Saturday morning.

The residents of 1000 Housing estate told Tribune Online that the incident occurred at around 6:00 am local time on Saturday, adding that the rockets fell on a house but no one was inside.

According to a resident, Malam Bukar whose house was hit by the rockets, “I just returned from the mosque, suddenly I heard a very heavy explosion sound.”

“I was terrified, then my wife was screaming for help but thank God nothing bad happened to her.”

Another resident, Ali Ibrahim said, “When I heard the sound of the first explosion, I rushed out of my house to know what is happening, then the second one exploded close to my compound, on my way rushing inside, I saw the third rocket with my eyes, I had to lay down, it is from there I concluded that it was an attack.”

In another development, more rockets have landed on 2 houses in Ngomari Airport ward, however, no loss of life.

Relevant authorities are yet to confirm the Saturday incidents and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

