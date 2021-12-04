61 worshippers of Baptist church, 9 others set free in Kaduna 

Sixty-one worshippers of Emmanuel Baptist church, Kakau along with 9 other victims of abduction have regained their freedom from their captives.

Recall, the 66 worshippers were kidnapped on Sunday, 31st October 2021, when their abductors stormed the church and abducted them to an unknown destination.

It was learnt that during the attack, the abductors shot five of their victims, killing three, while two sustained serious injuries.

This was made known by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev Joseph John Hayab in an interview on Saturday.

He said 61 worshippers along with nine persons abducted were released on Friday evening.

Hayab appreciated the efforts of traditional rulers and stakeholders in ensuring the release of the victims.

He also said the ransom was paid before the worshippers were released, saying, Nigerians should be prayerful against the insecurity challenges facing the country.

