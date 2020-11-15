Road Safety Day: FRSC urges motorists to uphold safety tenets

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday urged motorists to uphold the tenets of road safety by obeying traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable traffic deaths and injuries.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the call during the commemorative church service to mark “2020 Africa Road Safety Day/World Remembrance Day For Road Traffic Victims (WDR),” held at Living Faith Church, Winners’ Chapel, Lokoja.

The theme for the 2020 edition is: “Remember, Support, and Act” with the distinct objective to identify with the trauma of victims of traffic crashes and share the message of hope to bereaved families.

Represented by the FRSC Kogi Sector Commander, CC Solomon Agure, Oyeyemi enjoined motorists to ensure adequate maintenance of vehicles and giving consideration to other road users.

He noted that the remembrance day for road traffic victims also provided an opportunity to governments at all levels, and other stakeholders to expedite actions towards the actualization of the basic principles of safe system approach to road safety management.

According to Oyeyemi, the WHO report shows that road crashes represent a leading cause of death and injury around the world, killing more than 1.35 million and injuring over 50 million people a year.

He noted that 90 per cent of those casualties occur in developing countries.

He added that road traffic crashes remain the leading cause of death around the world for children and young people between 15 and 29 years of age.

“Traffic deaths and injuries are preventable and avoidable if motorists will uphold the tenets of road safety by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“As we round off the activities marking this year’s edition, we appeal to the conscience of all worshippers present at this solemn gathering to critically including road safety consciousness in their daily living.

“Making our roads safe is a collective responsibility for all of us. Let us, like the theme of the event, ‘Remember’ victims of Road Traffic Crashes, ‘Support’ government and all other efforts at addressing the issue of road safety.

“Act by making decisive and conscious attitudinal changes towards contributing to a safer road safety environment in Nigeria,” Oyeyemi said.

In his remarks, Pastor Dapo Olumuyiwa, the State Pastor of Living Faith Church, Lokoja, said that safety on the road remained a collective responsibility of everyone.

Olumuyiwa enjoined passengers to ensure they always caution any speeding driver at any point in time, reiterating that, “we all have a collective responsibility to ensure safety on our roads.”

He further called on the government to ensure that tyres being imported into the country were thoroughly checked.

The cleric prayed God to continually protect the safety corps’ personnel in discharging their duties and prayed for God’s hand of favour and mercy upon Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…