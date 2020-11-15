WorldRemit announces Africa-focused entrepreneurship programme in Nigeria

AS part of the commitment to creating opportunities and facilitating development in Africa, WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service, has announced the launch of its WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

It also named Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking as the program’s brand ambassador.

The announcement came following the setback to businesses as a result of COVID-19, with many entrepreneurs affected.

WorldRemit is kickstarting the investment to support and empower the small business owners to grow their businesses.

The programme will commence this November till the end of January 2021 and will focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with a business booster pack and a digital business training course to help the programme participants develop the required skills to scale up and run their businesses successfully.

The training module was developed and will be delivered in partnership with The Nest, a pan-African tech incubation hub reaching entrepreneurs from all sectors, domains and industries across the continent.

Patoranking, as the Entrepreneurship Programme brand ambassador, will promote the partnership with WorldRemit.

Speaking on the partnership, Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, WorldRemit, said: “At WorldRemit, we want to be known for fostering the African entrepreneurship spirit. We want to be a part of Africa’s future prosperity. By helping build entrepreneurs across our African markets, we are enabling growth and development.”

To participate, WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya or Zimbabwe between November 2 and December 31, 2020.

Winners will be chosen through a draw to nominate the budding entrepreneurs living in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. The nominated entrepreneurs will receive the WorldRemit Business Booster pack, as well as access to the digital training course.

